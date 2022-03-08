KINGSPORT - Fay C. McMillan, 85 of Kingsport, was called home late Sunday afternoon, March 6, 2022, following a brief illness. She was born in Taylor, SC and had been a resident of Kingsport since 1960. Fay was an educator, teaching at Dobyns Bennett High School. She also taught and served as a professor of Humanities at Northeast State Community College, retiring in 2019. Fay was a member of First Baptist Church where she taught the Senior Women Class and sang in the choir.
Fay is preceded by parents, Alvin and Marjorie Hamilton Cobb; her husband, Dan W. McMillan; granddaughter, Summer Ella Fay McMillan. Survivors include her children, Daniel McMillan, Jeremy McMillan and Christopher McMillan; five grandchildren, Alexis, Thomas, Brianna, Cierra and Summer; brother, Steven Ritter of CA.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. – 12:45 p.m., March 12, 2022 at First Baptist Church Atrium, with funeral services being held at 1:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church Sanctuary, with Rev. Danny Silvey, officiating. Graveside services will follow at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Northeast State Community College.
Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the McMillan family.