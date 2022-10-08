Farrell went to be with the Lord peacefully on Thursday, October 6, 2022, and wanted his friends and family to know that he was ready. Farrell is thankful for all his friends who walked with him in his spiritual life. He enjoyed the special people the Lord put in his path and was such a Godly witness. Farrell had a loving and kind spirit and always gave God the glory.
He was born in Castlewood, VA and resided in Kingsport most of his life.
Farrell was a loving and devoted husband, brother, step-father, friend and neighbor. He loved the Lord and enjoyed serving and taking care of others.
Farrell was a member of Fellowship Freewill Baptist Church.
He retired form Mead Paper and Hardwood Mouldings.
Farrell’s deceased parents were, Loy and Jettie Johnson. His deceased wives were, Lois Porter Johnson and Bernice Rhoton Johnson; brother, Raymond Johnson and his wife Hazel; ); brother-in-law, Orbie Porter
Farrell is survived by his brothers, Giles Johnson (Julia); sister, Fern Johnson Keith (Offeral); step-sons, Ray Rhoton, Jr. (Melissa), Scott Rhoton (Kathy) and Brian Rhoton; sister-in-law, JoAnn Harrison (Roy); several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Farrell believed that God always put loving people in his life when he needed them. He loved his caregivers, neighbors and special friends and would like to thank them for helping him through his illness.
Proverbs 3: 5-6, “Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all of your ways submit to him and he will make your paths straight.”
The family will receive friends from 1:00 – 2:00 pm, Wednesday, October 12, 2022, in the chapel of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.
A Celebration of Farrell’s Life will begin at 2:00 pm with Deacon Mike Bays officiating.
Entombment Services will follow in Mausoleum II at Oak Hill Memorial Park.