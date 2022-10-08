Farrell went to be with the Lord peacefully on Thursday, October 6, 2022, and wanted his friends and family to know that he was ready. Farrell is thankful for all his friends who walked with him in his spiritual life. He enjoyed the special people the Lord put in his path and was such a Godly witness. Farrell had a loving and kind spirit and always gave God the glory.

He was born in Castlewood, VA and resided in Kingsport most of his life.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video