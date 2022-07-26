KINGSPORT – Fancy Katherine Rose Faxon, 98, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 24, 2022, at NHC Healthcare, Kingsport

The family will receive friends from 5pm to 7pm on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow with Pastor Richard Dice officiating.

