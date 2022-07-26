Fancy Katherine Rose Faxon Jul 26, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT – Fancy Katherine Rose Faxon, 98, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 24, 2022, at NHC Healthcare, KingsportThe family will receive friends from 5pm to 7pm on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow with Pastor Richard Dice officiating.A graveside service will be held at 10am on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at East Lawn Memorial Park. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 9:50am.To express condolences to the family please visit our website at www.cartertrent.com.Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Kingsport is serving the Faxon family.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.Recommended Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Funeral Home Kingsport Funeral Service Internet Christianity Katherine Rose Faxon Graveside Richard Dice Condolence Recommended for you Trending Recipe Video