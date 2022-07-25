KINGSPORT – Fancy Katherine Rose Faxon, 98, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 24, 2022, at NHC Healthcare, Kingsport

Fancy enjoyed reading the Bible and was a true prayer warrior. Her children and grandchildren will fondly remember the Bible stories she shared with them over the years. Fancy was also a member of Christ Church of Kingsport which she attended for over 55 years. Fancy was a matriarch of the family and still had Sunday lunches at her house with her family up until two months ago.

