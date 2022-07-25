KINGSPORT – Fancy Katherine Rose Faxon, 98, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 24, 2022, at NHC Healthcare, Kingsport
Fancy enjoyed reading the Bible and was a true prayer warrior. Her children and grandchildren will fondly remember the Bible stories she shared with them over the years. Fancy was also a member of Christ Church of Kingsport which she attended for over 55 years. Fancy was a matriarch of the family and still had Sunday lunches at her house with her family up until two months ago.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Barney and Ellen Rose; husband, Wayne Faxon; daughter, Wanda York; grandson, Johnny Faxon, Steven Compton and Bobby York; brothers, Carson Rose, Henry Rose, Jay Rose, Elmer Rose; sisters, Norma Bowman, and Nell Kilgore.
Fancy is survived by her loving family, sons, Jack Faxon, Gene Faxon (Phyllis) and Charles Faxon; special friend, Angel; daughters, Velma Peters (Harlan), Brenda Shinn, Linda Rasnick, and Barbara Compton (Gerald); sisters, Olivene Bowery and Mary Sutton; brother-in-law, Fred Kilgore; Fancy was blessed with 109 Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren, and Great-Great Grandchildren. She was a wonderful grandmother.
The family will receive friends from 5pm to 7pm on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow with Pastor Richard Dice officiating.
A graveside service will be held at 10am on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at East Lawn Memorial Park. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 9:50am.