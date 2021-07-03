KINGSPORT - Franklin Conley McCauley, 86, of Kingsport, went to be with his Lord as well as the love of his life, his wife Janet Musick McCauley on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at his residence due to the effects of Parkinson’s Disease. He was surrounded by his family, Amedisys Chaplain Rick Dinkins and his little buddy and constant companion, Piper.
He was born to the late Carl Findlay McCauley, Sr. and the late Lucille Smith McCauley. He was raised on the family farm in the Green Springs community of Abingdon, Washington County, Virginia. He attended Green Springs School where his mother taught and was salutatorian of his Cleveland High School graduating class. He received his bachelor’s degree in chemistry from King College and went on to complete his master’s degree in chemistry from East Tennessee State University. He was employed by Eastman Chemical Company for 35-years retiring as a Senior Chemist in the Organic Chemicals Division.
Fun fact, he and Janet first met when her school bus became mired in a ditch along the new roadway built by TVA as part of the South Holston Dam construction project. Fortunately, the incident occurred in front of his parents’ home and true to his nature, he recovered the bus from the ditch line using their Farmall Super-C tractor. It was then their eyes met and the rest, as they say, is history. They were happily married 61 precious years.
Conley was known for his love and devotion to Janet, their children Janet Ann and Franklin, their grandchildren and great grandchildren. Through the years he tutored the school-aged family (and several extended family) members in chemistry. He loved to farm, garden, fish, repair/build most anything Janet expressed an interest in and routinely assisted his neighbors with any need. He and Janet had a deep faith in the Lord and were active members of Bethel Presbyterian Church. In their later years, they attended Preston Hills Presbyterian Church as their health permitted.
In addition to his dear wife Janet and his parents, Findlay and Lucille McCauley, he was preceded in death by his elder brother Carl McCauley and his sister-in-law, Loretta McCauley.
Survivors include his son, Franklin Conley McCauley, Jr. and his wife Cheryl; his daughter, Janet Ann McCauley Trent and her husband Tom; grandchildren, Brooke Blessing Graham, Daniel Blessing and his wife Jennifer, Matthew Blessing and his wife Morgan, and Madison McCauley; great-grandchildren, Isabella Graham, Olivia Blessing, Caroline Blessing and Camden Blessing; brother-in-law Jerry Musick and his wife Jeffery; along with a host of caring friends and extended family.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Carter-Trent Funeral Home located at 520 Watauga Street in Kingsport. The funeral service will follow the visitation with the Reverend Rich Fifield officiating.
Graveside services will be conducted at 3:00 PM on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at Green Springs Presbyterian Church located at 22007 Green Springs Church Road, Abingdon, VA with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 2:50 PM.
The family would like to extend a special “thank you” to Dr. Robert Funke, M.D. and Dr. Zachary Sumpter, M.D. and their staff, Dr. Andrew Conkin, DDS and his staff, Amedisys Hospice, Sullivan County EMS, Kingsport Fire Department, Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Chad Peters, Marcum’s Pharmacy, Berry’s Pharmacy, Mac’s Medicine Mart, Sheila Norris Shuler, Shantel Douglas and Conley’s loving relatives, neighbors and fellow church members for their kind and generous assistance in Conley’s later years.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Preston Hills Presbyterian Church located at 4701 Orebank Road, Kingsport, TN 37664.
To send a condolence to the family please visit our website at www.cartertrent.com.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home in downtown Kingsport is serving the McCauley family.