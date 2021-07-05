KINGSPORT - Franklin Conley McCauley, 86, of Kingsport, went to be with his Lord as well as the love of his life, his wife Janet Musick McCauley on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at his residence due to the effects of Parkinson’s Disease.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Carter-Trent Funeral Home located at 520 Watauga Street in Kingsport. The funeral service will follow the visitation with the Reverend Rich Fifield officiating.
Graveside services will be conducted at 3:00 PM on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at Green Springs Presbyterian Church located at 22007 Green Springs Church Road, Abingdon, VA with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 2:50 PM.
The family would like to extend a special “thank you” to Dr. Robert Funke, M.D. and Dr. Zachary Sumpter, M.D. and their staff, Dr. Andrew Conkin, DDS and his staff, Amedisys Hospice, Sullivan County EMS, Kingsport Fire Department, Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Chad Peters, Marcum’s Pharmacy, Berry’s Pharmacy, Mac’s Medicine Mart, Sheila Norris Shuler, Shantel Douglas and Conley’s loving relatives, neighbors and fellow church members for their kind and generous assistance in Conley’s later years.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Preston Hills Presbyterian Church located at 4701 Orebank Road, Kingsport, TN 37664.
To send a condolence to the family please visit our website at www.cartertrent.com.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home in downtown Kingsport is serving the McCauley family.