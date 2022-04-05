KINGSPORT - Fred Blackwell Tomlinson, Jr, 87, of Kingsport, entered eternal rest Monday, April 4, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center. Born in Scott County, VA, on October 4, 1934, son of the late Fred and Elsie Tomlinson, he has resided in this area since 2003. He graduated from Bland County High School and received a bachelor’s degree while in the service. F.B. was a veteran of The Cuban Crisis, having served in the U.S. Navy. He retired from the U.S. Navy after 25 years of service and later retired from Charleston Naval Shipyard. F.B. was owner/operator of Tomlinson Christmas Tree Farm. He will be remembered as a loving and devoted dad, grandpa, brother, uncle, and friend who loved his family, was a hard worker, and loved being outdoors with his green thumb.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Holston Medical Group and Emily Morowski.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Joyce Ledford, brother-in-law, Bill Allen; sister-in-law, Josephine Tomlinson; and sister-in-law, Sonnie Tomlinson.
F.B. is survived by his children, Allen “Jerry” Tomlinson and Jan of Collegeville, SC, Keith Tomlinson of Kingsport, Candy Jeritza and Joel of Kingsport, and Deborah Parker of Ridgeville, SC; five grandchildren, Brian Tomlinson and Andrea, Steven Murray and Shannon, Clinton “Matt” Dew and L.J., Bruce Murray and Brittany, and Paige Dew; nine great-grandchildren; sisters, Doris Allen of Aylett, VA, Sue Hughes and Lee of Bristol, TN, and Janie Quiggle and Steve of Kingsport; brothers, Johnny Tomlinson of Hampton, VA, and Joe Tomlinson of Castlewood, VA; and many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. with Pastor Paul Warrick officiating.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at Powell Valley Memorial Park. Military honor by The American Legion Posts 3/265. Those attended graveside services are asked to meet at the graveside by 10:45 a.m. on Thursday.
Those wishing may make memorial contributions to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516, American Cancer Society, donate.cancer.org, or Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023 Merrifield, VA 22116-7023.
Pallbearers will be friends and family. Honorary pallbearers will be Johnny Tomlinson, Joe Tomlinson, Steve Quiggle, Keith Tomlinson, Allen “Jerry” Tomlinson, and Joel Jeritza.
