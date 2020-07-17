Ezra Lee Huffman, age 82, of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, July 17, 2020 at his residence following a period of declining health. Born in Scott County, VA on September 15, 1937, a son of the late Noah R. and Elsie Ramey Huffman, he had resided in this area his entire life. Ezra married Doris Roberts on February 7, 1958 in Hiltons, VA. He retired from Eastman Kodak following 27 years. He will be remembered as a loving and devoted husband, dad, grandpa, aka “Grumpy”, and friend who loved to serve others.
Ezra was a member of Greenvale Baptist Church. He wholeheartedly served the Lord as a church leader, Deacon, and Sunday School teacher. He also worked with Rock of Ages Prison Ministry, on mission trips, in Bible camps, and helped with widows ministries, sang in the church choir and in a quartet.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Rev. Clarence Huffman and wife, Katherine, Kyle Huffman and wife, Betty, and Howard Huffman; and sister, Edith Smith.
Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Doris Roberts Huffman; son, Noah Huffman and wife, Carolyn of Norcross, GA; daughter, Rhonda Huffman Shaver and husband, Ted of Kingsport; 6 grandchildren, T.J. Shaver, Cassie Shaver, Jared Huffman, Nathan Huffman, Torie Shaver and Maddie Shaver; great-granddaughter and the light of his life, Kinsley Shipley; brothers, Robert “Bob” Huffman and wife, Elva of Kingsport, and Don Huffman of Kingsport; brother-in-law, Terrell Smith; and several nieces and nephews, several great-nieces and great-nephews.
The family will receive friends from 12-2:00 pm on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. Funeral services will be conducted on Sunday at 2:00 pm in the chapel with Pastor Wayne Baker, Pastor Larry Browder and Pastor Charles Roberts officiating. Burial will follow in East Lawn Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be T.J. Shaver, Jared Huffman, Nathan Huffman, Randy Huffman, Lance Huffman and Terry Arnold. Junior pallbearers will be Landon Krantz and Jacob Huffman. Alvin Roberts, Terry Huffman, Bill Huffman and Roger Smith will be honorary pallbearers.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Amedisys Hospice, and to his niece Karen Krantz for her continued care and support.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Gardner’s Chapel Cemetery Fund, c/o Don Huffman, 3420 Cardinal Street, Kingsport, TN 37660 or The National Kidney Foundation.