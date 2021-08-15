KINGSPORT - Ezra Holmes Williams, 98, of Kingsport died on Monday, August 9, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center.
Born July 15, 1923, in Danville, VA, he was the son of William Henry Williams and Lucy Gillette Williams. He was educated in Danville Public Schools, graduating from George Washington High School in 1942. He attended VPI and graduated in 1948 after serving in WWII.
A proud veteran of the U.S. Army, his WWII service included participation in the Battles and Campaigns of Normandy, Northern France, Rhineland and Central Europe. He also served during the Korean Conflict.
A 38-year employee of Tennessee Eastman Company, he retired in 1986. He was a member of Waverly Road Presbyterian Church, serving as a deacon and elder. He was a long-time member of the Kingsport Elks Lodge and the TN Elks Association Scholarship Program.
Mr. Williams was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Jean Hay Williams; his brothers, James W. Williams, Ryan H. Williams, John B. Williams, Joseph C. Williams, Woodrow H. Williams, Russell B. Williams; and his sister, Frances W. Payne.
Survivors include daughter, Barbara W. Sanders (Warren) of Kingsport, TN; son, Thomas H. Williams (Karen) of Alpharetta, GA; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 10am to 11am on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. An 11am service will follow with Larry Munsey, Baysmont Chaplain, officiating. Burial will be at 1pm at Mountain Home National Cemetery in Johnson City, TN.
The family wishes to thank all Asbury Home Services caregivers for their excellent care and especially thanks to Linda Miller for her dedication in providing that care of more than four years.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The National D-Day Memorial Foundation, in care of Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, 117 E. Charlemont Ave., Kingsport, TN 37660 or to Waverly Road Presbyterian Church, 1415 Waverly Road, Kingsport, TN 37664.
