NORTON, VA - Ewin Davidson, Jr. died Saturday, August 22, 2020, in Pikeville Medical Center after a brief illness. Junior was preceded in death by his parents, Ewin (Tag) Davidson and Shirley Davidson.
He is survived by three brothers of the home, Michael Davidson, Jeffrey Davidson and Jason Davidson, several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Graveside funeral services will be conducted at 11 am Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at Powell Valley Memorial Gardens with Kyle Thompson officiating. Family and friends will meet at the cemetery. Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home of Norton is serving the Davidson family.