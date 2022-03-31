CHURCH HILL – Evelyn Testerman Wagner, 74, passed away on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at The Village of Allandale.
A visitation will be held from 6:00 – 7:00 PM on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, April 1, 2022, at Mountain Home National Cemetery. Those wishing to attend at the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:45 AM.
To leave an online message for the Wagner family, please visit us at www.johnsonarrowood.com
Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill is honored to serve the Wagner family.