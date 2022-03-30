CHURCH HILL – Evelyn Testerman Wagner, 74, passed away on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at The Village of Allandale.
Evelyn was a lifelong resident of Hawkins County and was a graduate of Rogersville High School. She was a retired CNA who was a devoted wife and loving mother, and grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Kayle Lynn Wagner; brother, Jack Testerman; parents, Frederick “Ted” Testerman, Jr., and Velma Evelyn Olson Testerman; and stepmother, Elouise Testerman.
Evelyn is survived by her son, Gary Wagner (Kim); daughter, Amanda Wagner; great grandson, Maysen Davis; nieces, Terri Testerman and Sarah Testerman Weatherford.
A visitation will be held from 6:00 – 7:00 PM on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, April 1, 2022, at Mountain Home National Cemetery. Those wishing to attend at the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:45 AM.
To leave an online message for the Wagner family, please visit us at www.johnsonarrowood.com
