GATE CITY – Evelyn Ruth Benson, 86 of Gate City (Manville community), went to be with the Lord on Friday, February 10, 2023 at her residence following a long illness. Born in Lincoln Park, MI, she was a long-time resident of Scott County, VA. She had worked as a secretary to the principle in the school system. She was a life-time homemaker. Evelyn was always good to everyone, putting them ahead of herself. She loved her flowers and gardening almost as much as her children and husband. She was a special wife, mother, grandma and sister, and will be missed by all of us.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William Edward Benson, Sr.; son, Steven Benson; her parents, Robert McCreery and Evelyn King McCreery; sister, Patricia Merithew; brothers, Gilbert and James McCreery.
Evelyn is survived by her son, William Benson, Jr.; daughter, Karen Dunn (Terry); grandchildren, Louie and Charlie Dunn and Christina Milwee; brother, Robert McCreery; nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 1-3 pm Sunday, February 12, 2023 at Scott County Funeral Home.
A funeral service will follow at 3 pm in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Jack Edwards officiating.
A graveside service will be conducted at 3 pm Monday at Holston View Cemetery in Weber City, VA. Pallbearers will be family and friends. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the funeral home by 2 pm to go in procession to the cemetery.