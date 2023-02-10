GATE CITY – Evelyn Ruth Benson, 86 of Gate City (Manville community), went to be with the Lord on Friday, February 10, 2023 at her residence following a long illness. Born in Lincoln Park, MI, she was a long-time resident of Scott County, VA. She had worked as a secretary to the principle in the school system. She was a life-time homemaker. Evelyn was always good to everyone, putting them ahead of herself. She loved her flowers and gardening almost as much as her children and husband. She was a special wife, mother, grandma and sister, and will be missed by all of us.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William Edward Benson, Sr.; son, Steven Benson; her parents, Robert McCreery and Evelyn King McCreery; sister, Patricia Merithew; brothers, Gilbert and James McCreery.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you