KINGSPORT - Evelyn Louise Hankle Parker, 101, of Kingsport, Tennessee, her faith became real when she saw the Lord on Wednesday, September 22, 2021. She was born in Blountville, Tennessee, to Mary Catherine (Maxie) Hankle and John Naff Holt on July 23, 1920.
As a young child, Evelyn moved with her family to Huntington Beach, California, where they resided until she was 11. After the family's return to East Tennessee, Evelyn attended Blountville schools and graduated Blountville High School in 1937. She then attended East Tennessee Teacher's College, now ETSU, and went on to teach school for five years at Dickson Elementary School and five years at Lincoln Elementary School, both in Kingsport.
On May 1, 1942, Evelyn married James Thomas (JT) Parker Jr. and had been married 64 years at the time of his death in 2006. They were members of First Baptist Church of Kingsport, which Evelyn joined in 1944.
Mrs. Parker enjoyed working with children and was both a Sunday School teacher, a Training Union teacher and a Bible School teacher, all at First Baptist Church. Additionally, she served as a Cub Scout Den Mother for several years, as well as being a “Home Room Mother” for her children’s school classes.
Evelyn is survived by daughter Susan Louise Parker Halbrook and her husband Rich Halbrook of Kingsport; and son Thomas Holt Parker and his wife Betsy White Parker also of Kingsport. She is also survived by six loving grandchildren: Heidi Parker Sissa, Rorie Anne Parker, Liesl Parker Johnson, Chelsea Parker Slemmer, Kelley Louise Parker, and Bonnie Parker Graff. Additionally, Mrs. Parker has nine great-grandchildren: Taylor Johnson; Noah, Liam and Sammy Sissa; Lennon and Eleanor Parker; PJ Slemmer; and Louisa and Lilah Graff; Special Niece Jean Spivey; and special thanks to her wonderful care givers Pat & Linda.
Graveside services will be held at East Lawn Memorial Park on Monday, September 27, 2021, at 2 p.m. Dr. Marvin Cameron will be officiating.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.eastlawnkingsport.com for the Parker family.
East Lawn Memorial Park is proud to call the Parker family our former owners; they are still considered part of the East Lawn family. May Evelyn's memories be cherished in our hearts and minds forever.