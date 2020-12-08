BLOUNTVILLE - Evelyn Lawson Pope, age 83, of Blountville, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, December 6, 2020.
Evelyn was born in Langhorne, Pennsylvania, on January 4, 1937 to the late Ralph and Margaret Wenger Lawson. She was a loving, devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend. Evelyn was a member of Salem United Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents, Evelyn was preceded in death by five siblings, Larry Lawson, Edith Engle, Neil Lawson, Donald Lawson and Vernon Lawson.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Eugene P. Pope; daughter, Karen Hicks (Jeffrey); grandchildren, Jeren Palmer Hicks (Ashley), Corey McKinley Hicks (Allison) and Karoline Ellen Haskell; great-grandchildren, James Haskell, Katheryn Hicks and Evelyn Grace Hicks; siblings, Patricia Gluck, Ed Lawson, Alan Lawson and Craig Lawson; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 – 6:00 pm, Saturday, December 12, 2020 in the Fireside Room, Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.
Graveside Services will be held at 11:00 am, Sunday, December 13, 2020 in the Garden of Resurrection, Oak Hill Memorial Park. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
The family would like to thank the staff of The Blake in Kingsport and Suncrest Hospice for their loving care of Evelyn.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Evelyn’s honor to St. Jude by visiting www.stjude.org
