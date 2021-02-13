FORT BLACKMORE, VA - Mary Evelyn Johnson, 89, of Fort Blackmore, VA passed away, Thursday, February 11, 2021 at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center following a brief illness.
She was born in Scott County, VA on November 1, 1931 to the late Rufus Franklin (R.F.) Johnson and Nannie Tate Johnson.
Evelyn was a 1948 graduate of Dungannon High School and received her Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education from Radford College in 1952. Upon her graduation, she was hired by the Scott County School System as a teacher at Fort Blackmore Elementary. Following her first year of teaching, she was transferred to Dungannon Elementary where she would spend the next 38 years leaving a lasting impression on the many students who were fortunate to have her as a teacher.
In addition to teaching, Evelyn was a skilled crafter being most well known for her quilting, basket weaving, and crocheting. She also enjoyed flowers, especially wildflowers, and loved to work outdoors in her garden and to help her brother, G.A, with the farm crops. She also enjoyed her animals including her cats, chickens, guineas, and other various poultry pets.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, G.A. Johnson and her sister and brother-in-law, Helen and Ralph Smith.
She is survived by her siblings, Clara Parman, Knoxville, TN and John Myron Johnson and wife, Marie, Church Hill, TN; special sister-in-law Bobbie Johnson, Fort Blackmore, VA; special nieces Lou Ann Johnson, Charlotte, NC and Nancy Johnson, Fort Blackmore, VA; nieces Katrina Smith-Toole, Johnson City, TN and Renita Probst and husband John, Braselton, GA; nephews Verne Parman and wife Barbie, Oak Ridge, TN and Benjamin Parman and wife Nikki, Knoxville, TN; special great-niece Hattie Johnson Robinson, Fort Blackmore, VA; along with several other great nieces and nephews.
Due to COVID-19 and in consideration of the health and safety of others, private funeral services will be conducted on Sunday, February 14, 2021 in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the Gate City Funeral Home with Rev. Jackie Strickler McGlothlin officiating.
Burial will be on the family farm in the Johnson Family Cemetery, Fort Blackmore, VA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Dungannon Alumni Association Scholarship Fund, c/o Bill S. Osborne, 435 Forest Hills Drive, Kingsport, TN 37663.
An online guest register is available for the Johnson Family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.
Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Evelyn Johnson.