KINGSPORT - Evelyn Jean Jones Williams, age 83 of Kingsport, entered into eternal life with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. Evelyn was born on December 21, 1938 in Kingsport, TN to John and Ruby Jones. On April 29, 1961 Evelyn married the love of her life, Tommy Williams, and after 60 years of a beautiful life together and raising a family, he survives.
Evelyn loved her family. Her family was her life and she served them devoutly.
Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Linda Faye Thomas, and Louella Brown: and two brothers-in-law, Bob Thomas, and Alfred McGuire. Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Tommy Williams; son, Brad Williams and wife Lisa; sister, Joyce Ann Dykes and husband Charles; and several other loving family members and friends.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, May 1, 2022 from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm at Carter Trent Funeral Home in Kingsport. Funeral service will follow the visitation with Brother David Dotson officiating. Evelyn will be laid to rest on Monday, May 2, 2022 at 11:00 am at East Lawn Memorial Park in the Garden of Everlasting Lasting Life I.
Carter Trent Funeral Home Kingsport has the honor of serving the Williams family.