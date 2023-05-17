DRYDEN, VA - Evelyn (Hensley) Clark, 93, passed away on Monday, May 8, 2023, at Lee Health and Rehab Center in Pennington Gap, Va.
Evelyn was born on August 4, 1929 in Stonega, Va. to Carson and Ellen (Smith) Hensley. She was employed at the Stonega Company Store until her marriage to Morgan Lyle Clark in 1949. She was later employed as a teacher’s aide at Appalachia Elementary School where she touched many children’s lives with her compassion and care. She also attended East Stone Gap Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Morgan Lyle Clark; her son, Morgan Lyle Clark, Jr.; her granddaughter, Gina (Clark) Jessee; her parents, Carson and Ellen Hensley; and her sisters, Hazel Buckley, Faye Moore and Juanita Van Hoorelbeka.
Surviving are her children, Allen (Cindy) Clark, Steve Clark, David (Pam) Clark and Angela (Ron) Brown; her grandchildren, Casey (Sarah) Clark, Kami (Shane) Tucker, Kim (Bill) Rasnick; and Morgan Blanton; her great grandchildren, Joshua Clark, Lexi, Lamore and Leah Tucker, and Makenna and Braylee Rasnick; her brother, J. D. Hensley, her sister, Wilma Wood; and several nieces and nephews.
A heartfelt thank you to the staff of Lee Health and Rehab Center for the un-paralleled care they provided Evelyn for over 12 years.
The family will receive friends 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm Sunday, May 21, 2023, at Gilliam Funeral Home, 618 Wood Ave., W., Big Stone Gap, Va. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 pm with Pastor Jake Herron officiating.
Burial will follow at Riverview Cemetery, East Stone Gap, Va.
The family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Gilliam Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Clark family.