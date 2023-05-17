DRYDEN, VA - Evelyn (Hensley) Clark, 93, passed away on Monday, May 8, 2023, at Lee Health and Rehab Center in Pennington Gap, Va.

Evelyn was born on August 4, 1929 in Stonega, Va. to Carson and Ellen (Smith) Hensley. She was employed at the Stonega Company Store until her marriage to Morgan Lyle Clark in 1949. She was later employed as a teacher’s aide at Appalachia Elementary School where she touched many children’s lives with her compassion and care. She also attended East Stone Gap Methodist Church.

