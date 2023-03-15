PINEY FLATS - Evelyn Hawk Gates, 101, lifelong resident of Piney Flats, passed away on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at her residence.

Evelyn was born on January 25, 1922 to the late Isaac Hugh and Edith Hayes Hawk.

