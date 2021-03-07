Evelyn H. Jarrard, 76, passed away on Saturday, March 6, 2021. Born in Rogersville she had resided most of her life in Kingsport. Evelyn had retired from the Kingsport Press.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Harold Jarrard; daughter, Kathy Jarrard; parents, Dale and Mary Nell Hybarger; one brother, Keith Hybarger; one sister, Carolyn Hybarger.
Evelyn is survived by two sisters, Sharron Christian and husband Gus, Anna Dietz and husband Richard; several nieces, nephews, and special friends.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at Oak Hill Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105