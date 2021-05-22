Evelyn "Faye" Lindsey, age 71, went to be with the Lord on May 21, 2021. She enjoyed drinking coffee, looking at flowers and spending time with her family and friends. She had a very giving heart and loved to help anyone that she could. Her grandsons were her pride and joy and she loved them dearly. Evelyn loved her husband, friends and family. She will be dearly missed by everyone who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Lindsey; parents, Hage Sloan and Madge Christian Sloan; grandparents; sister, Bonnie Sloan Burchfield; sister, Sheila Ann Sloan Sandidge; brother, Alan Lynn Sloan; brother, Elmer Ray Sloan; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; three special friends, Marie Stanton, George Johnston and Jimmy Burchfield; niece, Rhonda Faye Sandidge; uncle Johnny Christian.
She is survived by her daughter, Linda Russell (Charlie); grandsons, Melvin and Clayton Russell; nieces, Pamela Bledsoe and Adrianna Sloan; nephew, Anthony "Tony" Sandidge; uncle, Chester Christian.
The family would like to say a special thank you to Signature Healthcare, University Tennessee Hospice Services of Morristown and everyone else who helped care for Evelyn.
The family will receive friends Monday, May 24 from 5-7pm at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Funeral ceremony will follow at 7pm with Rev. Tecky Hicks and Rev. Mark Helton officiating. Burial will take place at 12pm on Tuesday, May 25 at Simmons Cemetery. If you wish to attend, please meet at the cemetery at 11:45am. Family will also receive friends any time at 395 Watterson Gap Rd.