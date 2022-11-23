Evelyn Dowell Harless, best known as Mimmy, went to be with the Lord on November 22, 2022 at the age of 90.

Evelyn was born a coal miner’s daughter to Lundy and Eula Dowell in St Charles, VA on May 14, 1932. She would live there until meeting W.D Harless.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video