Evelyn Dowell Harless, best known as Mimmy, went to be with the Lord on November 22, 2022 at the age of 90.
Evelyn was born a coal miner’s daughter to Lundy and Eula Dowell in St Charles, VA on May 14, 1932. She would live there until meeting W.D Harless.
Evelyn and W.D Harless were married January 13th (on a Friday as she often laughed about) in 1950 and would spend the next seventy years living in Dryden, VA. Evelyn is proceeded in death by her husband, W.D Harless, her parents, 4 sisters, ( Etta Lee Cox, Della Jones, Shelby Dowell, Barbara Kittrell) daughter Rhonda Harless and grandson, David Barnette JR.
Evelyn was the matriarch of a large family with her surviving 3 daughters, Connie Bruner (Ray Bruner) , Deborah Jones( Steve Jones), Carolyn Barnette Crusenberry (Darrell) and only son, Douglas Harless (Linda Doss Harless). Seven living grandchildren; Sherry Harless, Stephanie Harless Whisman (Chris), Chris Jones (Andrea), Lacey Fischer, Angie Harless Tignor (Shannon), Ashley Bruner MacDonnell (Brian), Tiffini Edwards Myers (Brandon). Along with 15 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild and another great great grandchild on the way. She is also survived by her brother Junior Lundy Dowell (Faye) and sister Sandra Dowell Cheek.
Evelyn lived for shopping, dining, traveling and being around her family. Her laughing fits are one for the books and her heart and the way she loved will go unmatched.
Evelyn loved her family greatly and spent her life taking care of everyone. Her unsolicited advice on all our lives will never be forgotten. She was one of a kind and her memory will live on in our countless memories she was able to make in her 90 years.
In lieu of flowers, the family ask that you donate to your charity of choice this holiday season.