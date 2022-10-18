If anyone adhered to Jesus’ words in Acts 20:35, “It is more blessed to give than to receive,” it was Evelyn Denise Pullon, a generous soul who is now receiving many crowns in Glory. Born December 19, 1962, Denise spent nearly six decades touching the lives of all who were fortunate enough to be impacted by her selfless acts. Always thoughtfully putting the needs of others before her own and expecting nothing in return, she practiced and preached mustard seed faith until her premature home-going October 17, 2022 when she courageously met her Savior face-to-face.
Foregoing her in death are parents William Charles (W.C.) and Linda Cole, in-laws Haven and Beatrice (Aunt Bea) Pullon, sister-in-law Anita Cole, and nephew (brother-in-law) Ricky D. Owens—each of whom she faithfully tended to and nursed during their prolonged illnesses. Twin nieces Alyssa and Alexis Cole, brother-in-law Bill Cavin, grandparents, and several aunts and uncles also preceded her in death.
Remaining include her best friend and beloved husband of forty years approaching, Timmy Lynn, and the pride-and-joy of her life, daughter Brooke Elizabeth Pullon. Brothers Daniel Cole, Tim (Pat) Cole, and Richard (Susan) Cole. Sisters-in-law Barbara (Danny) Owens and Jan Cavin. Nephews Jason, Erik, and John Michael Cole. Nieces Caitlin and Anna Cole, Tina (Brian) Seaver, Patty Owens, and her “sissy,” Jennifer (Eddie) McNutt. Great nephews Wil Cole, Dr. Brandon (Erika) Seaver, Tanner (Marilyn) Owens, Hunter (Caitlin Fields) and Mason McNutt. Great nieces Lexi Cole, Brittany Seaver, and Chelsey Owens. Especially close friends Tod and Dottie Weaver, Rick and Donna Hartsock, Jeremiah and Shannon Jenkins, and the Moody brothers as well as their wives and extended families: Jerry and Vicki, Spencer and Kim, and Ray and Kathy.
A breast cancer survivor with a competitive nature, Denise exhibited profound strength in everything she set her mind to and ultimately accomplished. She was a valued employee at Blountville Water Department for over thirty years where she successfully and efficiently assumed the responsibilities as office manager. More important to her than her physical job, however, was the role she played in serving the Lord. As an irreplaceable member of and deacon’s wife at Gunnings Baptist Church, among several other essential titles she held there, Denise was heavily involved in the children’s ministry, actively sang in the choir, and diligently took care of the church’s treasury needs. Her labor of love at GBC will leave a lasting legacy for generations to come.
Apart from her appreciation for the color purple, something Denise was memorably known for was her sincere love of Christmastime, often playing Christmas songs year-round and having presents wrapped and ready by the end of January for the upcoming season (additionally gifting folks with her renowned, personalized goody-bags). She also thoroughly enjoyed attending local ball games, baking/delivering Amish cinnamon bread made from scratch, taking day trips to Pigeon Forge, crocheting, shopping, and reading.
The family will receive friends at Gunnings Baptist church Thursday, October 20 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. with a celebration of life immediately following. Preachers Perry Cleek, Kevin Field, and Pastor Bob Ferguson will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Denise’s honor to the youth department at Gunnings Baptist Church. A graveside service will be held at East Lawn Cemetery Friday, October 21 at 12:00 p.m. in the Garden of Peace.
Undeniably the heart of her family, dear friends, and neighbors, Denise was simultaneously the glue that held everyone together amidst trials yet the first to celebrate with them during happy occasions; her very essence brought a comforting motherly figure to all. Warmly opening her house for holidays and cookouts, she truly made everyone feel special and “at home.” While Denise endowed many matchless positive qualities, what we will miss most is her distinctive laugh, her devout leadership, and, above all, her deep love.
One of Denise’s favorite sayings consisted of three simple words: grateful, thankful, blessed. Ironically enough, those of us who personally knew and loved her can claim these attributes for ourselves as a result of Denise’s precious presence in our lives.
“Favour is deceitful, and beauty is vain: but a woman that feareth the Lord, she shall be praised. Give her of the fruit of her hands; and let her own works praise her in the gates.”