If anyone adhered to Jesus’ words in Acts 20:35, “It is more blessed to give than to receive,” it was Evelyn Denise Pullon, a generous soul who is now receiving many crowns in Glory. Born December 19, 1962, Denise spent nearly six decades touching the lives of all who were fortunate enough to be impacted by her selfless acts. Always thoughtfully putting the needs of others before her own and expecting nothing in return, she practiced and preached mustard seed faith until her premature home-going October 17, 2022 when she courageously met her Savior face-to-face.

Foregoing her in death are parents William Charles (W.C.) and Linda Cole, in-laws Haven and Beatrice (Aunt Bea) Pullon, sister-in-law Anita Cole, and nephew (brother-in-law) Ricky D. Owens—each of whom she faithfully tended to and nursed during their prolonged illnesses. Twin nieces Alyssa and Alexis Cole, brother-in-law Bill Cavin, grandparents, and several aunts and uncles also preceded her in death.

