If anyone adhered to Jesus’ words in Acts 20:35, “It is more blessed to give than to receive,” it was Evelyn Denise Pullon, a generous soul who is now receiving many crowns in Glory. Born December 19, 1962, Denise spent nearly six decades touching the lives of all who were fortunate enough to be impacted by her selfless acts. Always thoughtfully putting the needs of others before her own and expecting nothing in return, she practiced and preached mustard seed faith until her premature home-going October 17, 2022 when she courageously met her Savior face-to-face.
The family will receive friends at Gunnings Baptist church Thursday, October 20 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. with a celebration of life immediately following. Preachers Perry Cleek, Kevin Field, and Pastor Bob Ferguson will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Denise’s honor to the youth department at Gunnings Baptist Church. A graveside service will be held at East Lawn Cemetery Friday, October 21 at 12:00 p.m. in the Garden of Peace.
Undeniably the heart of her family, dear friends, and neighbors, Denise was simultaneously the glue that held everyone together amidst trials yet the first to celebrate with them during happy occasions; her very essence brought a comforting motherly figure to all. Warmly opening her house for holidays and cookouts, she truly made everyone feel special and “at home.” While Denise endowed many matchless positive qualities, what we will miss most is her distinctive laugh, her devout leadership, and, above all, her deep love.
One of Denise’s favorite sayings consisted of three simple words: grateful, thankful, blessed. Ironically enough, those of us who personally knew and loved her can claim these attributes for ourselves as a result of Denise’s precious presence in our lives.
“Favour is deceitful, and beauty is vain: but a woman that feareth the Lord, she shall be praised. Give her of the fruit of her hands; and let her own works praise her in the gates.”