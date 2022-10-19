If anyone adhered to Jesus’ words in Acts 20:35, “It is more blessed to give than to receive,” it was Evelyn Denise Pullon, a generous soul who is now receiving many crowns in Glory. Born December 19, 1962, Denise spent nearly six decades touching the lives of all who were fortunate enough to be impacted by her selfless acts. Always thoughtfully putting the needs of others before her own and expecting nothing in return, she practiced and preached mustard seed faith until her premature home-going October 17, 2022 when she courageously met her Savior face-to-face.

The family will receive friends at Gunnings Baptist church Thursday, October 20 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. with a celebration of life immediately following. Preachers Perry Cleek, Kevin Field, and Pastor Bob Ferguson will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Denise’s honor to the youth department at Gunnings Baptist Church. A graveside service will be held at East Lawn Cemetery Friday, October 21 at 12:00 p.m. in the Garden of Peace.

