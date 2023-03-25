Eveline C. Hill Mar 25, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ROGERSVILLE - Eveline C. Hill, 68, of Rogersville, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 23, 2023 at Holston Valley Medical Center.Arrangements will be announced later by Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family. Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Christianity Judaism LATEST VIDEOS Recommended for you