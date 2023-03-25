ROGERSVILLE - Eveline C. Hill, 68, of Rogersville, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 23, 2023 at Holston Valley Medical Center.

Arrangements will be announced later by Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you