COEBURN, VA - Evelee “Jo” Dingus Rhodes passed away Monday, June 19, 2023, in the Johnson City Medical Center Johnson City, Tennessee.
She was a retired employee of Lay’s Hardware, a longtime volunteer at local hospitals and of the Baptist Faith.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Natalie Holbrook Dingus, her husband, Ralph Vannoy Rhodes, her son, James V. Rhodes, her siblings, Curtis E. Dingus, Jenelle Harvey, Carrie McCloud, and George W. Dingus.
Surviving are two sons, Donald (Tracey) Rhodes and Randy Rhodes, a daughter-in-law, Elaine F. Rhodes, three grandchildren, Chris (Jessica), Michael (Christine), Timothy (Holly); six great grandchildren, Nathan, Lilly, Sydney, Kaedan, Chase, Christian Rhodes. Also survived by her siblings, Robert A. Dingus, Tommy S. (Muriel) Dingus, and Lillian (Bobby) Massie, numerous nieces, and nephews.
Visitation will be Monday, June 26, 2023, 5 P.M. to 7 P.M. at the Sturgill Funeral Home 310 6th Street NW Coeburn, VA. Funeral Service will follow in the chapel with Pastor Marty Puckett officiating. Graveside Service will be conducted 11 A.M. Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at the Greenwood Acres Cemetery Coeburn, VA. The family and friends will meet at 10:30 A.M. to go in procession to the cemetery. In Lieu of Flowers Memorial Contributions may be made to The President Judge Rotenburg Center Parents Association for Autism Att: Lynn Parillo 250 Turnpike Street Canton, MA 02021 or www.judgerc.org and please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to sign guest register book online. Sturgill Funeral Homes 310 6th Street NW Coeburn, VA. 24230 in charge of arrangements.