If a man die, shall he live again? All the days of my appointed tine will I wait, till my change come. Job 14:14
DUNGANNON, VA - Thomas (Tommy) Carmon Holder, 82, went to be with the Lord, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at his residence.
Tommy was born in Sullivan County, TN, on March 8, 1941, to the late Carmon and Berdie (Arnold) Holder.
Along with his parents, his first wife, Phyllis Ann Holder; son, Mark Holder; brother, Johnny Hugh Holder; great-grandson, Cole David Smith; son-in-law, Teddy Fletcher; mother-in-law, Norma Gardner; and brother-in-law, Earl Gardner, preceded him in death.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Rhonda Gardner Holder; daughter, Joy Fletcher; sons, Chris Holder (Tina), Jimmy Holder (Sabrina); sister, Carol Smith (Johnny); grandchildren, Bristyn Holder, Brylee Holder, Taylor Ringley (Josh), Jessica Smith (Eric), Bradley Holder, Morgan McDavid, Amanda Miller, Nathaniel Holder (Becky); great-grandchildren, Mathew Smith, Joseph Smith (Lexus), Cody Mumpower, Luke Mumpower, Leland Holder, Whisper Holder, Aspen Smith; sisters-in-law, Debbie Stapleton and Sandi Gardner; father-in-law, Hubert Gardner (Sharon); step-son, Samuel Babb (Geri); step-grandchildren, Josh Babb, Braxton Babb, and Addi Babb; and special friends, Jimmy Baker (Wilma), and Roy Dalton (Sharon).
The family will receive friends from 5-7p.m., Sunday, July 2, 2023, at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00p.m., in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Kevin Sanders and Pastor Jerry Scalf officiating. Ed McLain will provide the eulogy. Chris Holder and Joy Fletcher will provide the music.
Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00a.m., Monday, July 3, 2023, at Mount Mitchell Church Cemetery, Mt. Carmel, TN. Family, and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 10:15a.m., to go in procession to the graveside service.
Grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Eugene Baker, Hubert Gardner, Billy Joe Dockery, John Gardner, and Lonnie Holder will serve as honorary pallbearers.
The family will also receive friends at any time at the home of Chris and Tina Holder.
An online guest register is available for the Holder family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.
Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Evangelist Thomas (Tommy) Carmon Holder.
