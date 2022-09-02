DUFFIELD, VA - Evangelist Kenneth Ervin Neeley, 87, Duffield, VA went to be with the Lord, Thursday, September 1, 2022, at Ridgecrest Manor.

Kenneth was born in Clinchport, VA on July 10, 1935, and was the son of the late Ballard and Lula Mae Rhoton Neeley.

