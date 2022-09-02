DUFFIELD, VA - Evangelist Kenneth Ervin Neeley, 87, Duffield, VA went to be with the Lord, Thursday, September 1, 2022, at Ridgecrest Manor.
Kenneth was born in Clinchport, VA on July 10, 1935, and was the son of the late Ballard and Lula Mae Rhoton Neeley.
In addition to his parents, his wife, Othel Neeley; son, Dennis Neeley; sister, Georgia Clendenin; and brother, Jessie Neeley preceded him in death.
He is survived by his daughter Gayle (Scott) Cleek, Gate City, VA; son, given by God and love, Aaron Mason, Piney Flats, TN; sisters, Ruby (Buford) Akers, Dayton, OH, Eva Dell (Sid) Darnell, Kingsport, TN, Ester Lane, Kingsport, TN, Annie Bell (Gerald) Rhoton, Weber City, VA, Charmie Gibson, Duffield, VA; foster brother, Leonard Neeley, Keokee, VA; brother-in-law, Donald (Sharon) Rhoton, Gate City, VA; along with several nieces and nephews and a host of friends.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m., Sunday, September 4, 2022, at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m., in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Evangelist Gary Hood, Rev. Bill Tignor, and Rev. Johnny Duncan officiating. The Maness Family and Kenneth “Bo” Davis will provide the music.
Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Monday, September 5, 2022, at the Darnell Cemetery, Duffield, VA. The family is asked to meet at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home to go in procession to the graveside.
Keith Holt, Bruce Brewer, Chuck Grimm, Ronnie Horn, Jackie Frazier, Kevin Sanders, and Mickey Gibson will serve as pallbearers. William Berry, Larry Tolley, Roger Herron, I. E. Horton, Lawrence Payne, R.C. Tomlinson, and Raymond “Ty Miller will serve as honorary pallbearers.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Penny, Tammy, Diane, Rhonda, Lisa, and his “wash lady” at Ridgecrest Manor.