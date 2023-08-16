KINGSPORT - Evan Hunter Harkleroad, 23, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Friday, August 11, 2023, at his residence.
He was born February 9, 2000, in Johnson City, TN.
Evan was a loving son, brother, grandson, and a very proud uncle. He was entertaining, never met a stranger, and had a big heart.
Evan enjoyed hiking, camping, traveling, and spending time in the mountains.
He was a 2018 graduate of Dobyns-Bennett High School and attended Northeast State Community College.
Evan was presently employed as a Nursing Tech at Brookdale Senior Living.
He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army and member of Higher Ground Baptist Church.
Evan was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Buford “Butch” Cox; uncle, Jason Cox.
Those left to cherish Evan’s memory are his brother, Dalton Harkleroad (Taylor); mother, Tessa Malone (Joe); father, Jerry Harkleroad, Jr. (Jamie); stepbrothers, Bailey Malone (Abbey), Jordan Malone, and Lucas Malone; half-brother, Logan Harkleroad; maternal grandmother, Barbara Click (James); paternal grandparents, Jerry Harkleroad, Sr., and Linda T. Harkleroad; niece, Madilynn Harkleroad; numerous close friends.
The family will receive friends Saturday, August 19, 2023, from 11:00 am until 12:45 pm in the funeral home chapel.
A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 1:00 pm with Dr. Phil Hoskins officiating.
Military Graveside Rites conducted by The American Legion Hammond Post #3/265 will follow at 2:00 pm at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Those serving as pallbearers are Randall Whisman, Zane Whisman, Dillon Lemons, Jake Denton, Corbin Bumgarner and Ben Fields.