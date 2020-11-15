Evalea Lane Hubbard, 90, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, November 13, 2020 at the Heritage Hall Health Care in Big Stone Gap, VA.
She was a Christian having attended Hubbard’s Chapel for many years and most recently attended Beverly Hills Assembly of God and was a retired employee from St. Mary’s Hospital in Norton, VA.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Curtis Hubbard; parents, Fred and Ora Lane; sisters, Zola Lane and Zelda Lane; and a brother, Carmel “Hoover” Lane.
Surviving are three children, Joe Hubbard, Wilma Sluss and husband Mac and Jack Hubbard and Frances; a brother, Odell “Pete” Lane; grandchildren, Crystal Sexton, Brandon Sluss, April Hubbard, Tiffany Sluss, Sherissa Sluss and Christopher Hubbard; great-grandchildren, Christyn Sexton, Alexis Sexton, Saidee Sexton, Tyler Sluss, Christian Hubbard, McKinley Sluss and Brielle Hubbard; great-great-grandchild, Kaydence Sexton; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services for Evalea Hubbard will be conducted at 4:00 P.M. Monday, November 16, 2020 at the Sturgill Funeral Home Chapel in Wise, VA with Rev. Billy Hibbitts officiating. Burial will follow in the Smith-Gilliam Cemetery in
Wise, VA. The Family will receive friends from 2:00 P.M. till time of services at 4:00 P.M. Monday at the Sturgill Funeral Home in Wise, VA. We will be following State mandated social distancing and occupancy. Masks are required and will not be supplied by the family or funeral home Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to leave online condolences for the family.
Sturgill Funeral Home 1621 Norton Road SW Wise, VA 24293 is in charge of arrangements.