Eva Pauline Kilbourne passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, October 26, 2020. Eva was born on October 15, 1934 in Scott County, VA to Roy and Cleo Jennings. After graduating from Shoemaker High School she married the love of her life, Charles Kilbourne. They were married for 67 years. Eva retired from the Kingsport Radiology group. She was a devoted follower of Jesus Christ and a supportive minister’s wife, serving together with her husband in the Kingsport and Scott County area. For the last two decades of her life she was an active member of Community United Methodist Church and an important contributor to the Terrific Tuesday program.
Eva was a wonderful homemaker. She delighted her family with cheesecake, outstanding candies, and fabulous feasts. She could fold a fitted sheet better than Martha Stewart. She was generous to a fault, often going out of her way to help the most vulnerable.
Eva was a faithful wife, loving mother, doting grandmother, and treasured sister and daughter. She is preceded in death by her parents, Roy Elbert Jennings and Marcella Cleo (Lane) Jennings. She is survived by her husband, Rev. Charles Franklin Kilbourne; her children, Deborah Anderson (Doug), Rev. Dwight Kilbourne (Patricia) and Rev. Mark Kilbourne (Anne); her grandchildren, Rev. Josh Kilbourne (Callie), Rev. Nathan Kilbourne (Rev. Lynn), Timothy Kilbourne (Lauren), Alyssa Kilbourne, Wesley Kilbourne, and Charlie Kilbourne; four great grandchildren with one on the way; two brothers Jack (Juanita) Jennings, Tommy Jennings, two sisters Brenda Kerns (the late Daryl) Glenna McMillan (the late David); and numerous nephews and nieces.
A private graveside service will be held for the family at Holston View Cemetery with Rev. Josh Kilbourne, Rev. Nathan Kilbourne, and Rev. Jeff Wright officiating. Music will be provided by Tim and Lauren Kilbourne and Callie Kilbourne. Her family will serve as pallbearers.
Eva Kilbourne will be forever cherished and remembered with love. We love you a bushel and peck and hug around the neck.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Research Hospital, ALSAC/St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Holston Home for Children, 404 Holston Drive, Greeneville, TN 37743 in Eva’s memory.
To express condolences to the family visit www.scottcountyfuneralhome.com
Carter Trent/Scott County Funeral Home is serving the Kilbourne Family.