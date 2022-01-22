KINGSPORT - Eva Nell White, 79, of Kingsport, TN, gained her heavenly reward on Friday, January 21st, 2022, at home surrounded by love from her family by her side after a lengthy illness. She was born in Mabe, Virginia, to the late Garland and Sybil Kern.
Eva was a faithful member of Gate City UPC who was best known for her simple, humble life and Godly character. Above all, she loved God, her family, and her extended church family. Despite her decline in health, she remained faithful to church up until recently.
She was a loving and devoted wife of 58 years, a wonderful mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend to all who knew her. Her heart was humble, kind, and most of all, a generous servant's heart. We will miss her most dearly and the light she shared for so many years for our Savior. She is at rest now in the Lord.
In addition to her parents, Eva was preceded in death by her son, William "Billy" Charles White Jr.; parents, Garland and Sybil Kern; brothers, Garland Kern Jr and Terry Kern, brother-in-law, Ralph "Dobby" Smith.
Left to cherish her memories are her ever-loving husband, Reverend William "Bill" Charley White; sons, Britt White and wife Amber, Eric White and wife Pam; brothers, Ronnie Kern and wife Carolyn, Kenny Kern and wife Pat, Danny Kern and wife Glenda; sisters, Mabel Chandler and husband Walt,
Barbara Smith, Juanita Hood and husband T.J.; sisters-in-law, Tina Kern and Linda Kern; and grandkids, Adrien White, Landon Ward and wife Erica, Caiden White, Bryce Ward, Alaina White, Reagan White; great grandbaby (on the way); a host of nieces and nephews; Jon Stylz and Marilyn Whitaker whom she thought of as extended family.
Gathering of Friends and Family to be held at Gate City UPC (1553 E. Jackson St., Gate City, VA 24251) on Tuesday, January 25th, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Funeral will follow with Pastor Danny Grizzle, Pastor Rex Williams, and Pastor Charles Curry officiating.
Graveside service will be held at Hill Carter Family Cemetery (Hill's Chapel Church, 943 Mabe Stanley Town Road, Duffield, Va) on Wednesday, January 26th, at noon. Those wishing to attend may meet at the Gate City UPC at 11:00 am to go in procession.
Pallbearers include Landon Ward, Caiden White, Bryce Ward, Brad White, Robby Smith, Gino Kern, David Kern, and Dwayne Kern. Honorary pallbearer, Adrien White.
Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the White family.