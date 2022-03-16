NICKELSVILLE, VA - Eva Nell McDaniel, 75, Nickelsville, VA was called Home on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at the Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center, Kingsport, TN surrounded by her loving family.
Eva was born in Scott County, VA on September 30, 1946, to the late A.E. and Lillie Mae (Compton) Kilgore.
In addition to her parents, her infant twin siblings, Virginia, and Roger; sister, Betty and husband, Leon Marshall preceded her in death.
She is survived by her daughter, Pam (Jeff “Cotton”) Castle, Nickelsville, VA; sister, Janice Raymer, Nickelsville, VA; brother, Mack (Phyllis) Kilgore, Nickelsville, VA; grandchildren, Mikayla, and Maddie Castle; nieces, Kim (Eric) Steinfeldt, NJ, Gail (Darrel) Evans, Church Hill, TN; special friend, Moises Ordonez, Nickelsville, VA; along with several other special family members and many friends.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Friday, March 18, 2022, at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Rance Edwards, Sr. officiating.
Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 19, 2022, at the Cox Cemetery, Nickelsville, VA. Daniel Greene, Jacob Woodruff, Cliff Evans, Alan Hammonds, Lowell Hammonds, and John Roberts will serve as pallbearers.
Family and friends are asked to meet at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home to go in procession to the graveside service.
An online guest register is available for the McDaniel family at www.gatecityfunerlas.com.
