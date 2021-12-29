KINGSPORT - Eva Euldene (McNutt) Fields, 61, went Home to the Lord, Monday, December 27, 2021.
Eva Euldene was born on January 23,1960 and was the daughter of the late Carson and Eula Mae (Lyons) McNutt. She was a graduate of Gate City High School.
In addition to her parents, her brother, Wallace McNutt, and niece, Susan McNutt preceded her in death.
Eva Euldene is survived by her children, Joshua Brandon Fields and Amethyst Tiffany Fields, sisters, Linda “Beetle” McNutt, Wanda (Donnie) Carroll, Lois Shelton, Rowena Pearcy, brothers, Larry (Shelly) McNutt, Curtis (Megan) McNutt, David McNutt; grandchildren, Azera Rutherford, Haden Burleson, Kambria Silvers, Shaulyn Silvers, father of her children, Roger Fields; along with several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
According to Eva Euldene’s wishes, a Graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Friday, December 31, 2021, at the McNutt-Pierson Cemetery on Bray Road, in the Daniel Boone community of Scott County, VA with Pastor Johnny Smith officiating.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Family and friends are asked to meet at Gate City Funeral Home at 10:00 a.m., Friday to go in procession to the graveside service.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Gate City Funeral Home to help with burial expenses.
An online guest register is available for the Fields family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.
