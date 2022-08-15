ROGERSVILLE - Eva June Burrell age 80 of Rogersville went to be with the Lord Sunday morning (8/14/22). She was a member of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her son; Gary Burrell, parents; Asa and Zetta McLain, 2 sisters; Delores McLain and Phyllis Ferrell Dugger, 2 brothers; Don and James McLain, sister-in-law; Ruth McLain, brothers-in-law; Calvin Ferrell and Virgil Williams.
She is survived by husband, Gilbert Burrell, Jr.; 2 daughters, Thelma Matthews (Marvin) and Jennifer Laux; 3 sons, Audie, Jerry and Benny Burrell; 5 grandchildren, Michael "Burl" Matthews (Jamie), Angel Matthews, Sherry Greer Triplett, Mikey Greer and Marcus Greer; 8 great grandchildren, Erica and Noah Willis, Boone, Knox, and Scout Matthews, including three in Salem, OR.; 2 sisters, Marie Bullis (Jerry) and Avis Williams; 4 brothers, Raymond McLain (Tina), Lloyd McLain (Kathy), Lyons McLain, Marlin McLain (Sherry); sisters-in-law, Ada McLain and Linda McLain; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm Wednesday (8/17/22) at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 pm with Rev. Dan Dolen officiating. Graveside services will be 11:00 am Thursday (8/18/22) at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com.
