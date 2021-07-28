KINGSPORT – Eva Chambers Johnson, 97, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 26, 2021. Eva grew up in the Unaka mountains of western North Carolina near Murphy. She was born August 5, 1923, the 8th child of Sam and Molly Chambers. She proudly served her country as a technical operator at the Oak Ridge nuclear facility during the Second World War and was one of the last surviving members of the group known as “the girls of atomic city.” It was there that she met her future husband, Clyde Johnson. The couple married shortly after the war and moved to Kingsport to raise a family.
Eva will be remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She especially enjoyed family gatherings, church activities, and travel throughout the United States with her husband and children. She was an expert seamstress and in her later years became skilled in the Japanese art of Bunka, an ancient 3-D embroidery technique. Eva was a charter member of Greenvale Baptist Church of Church Hill, TN.
Mrs. Johnson was preceded in death by two sisters, six brothers, and her husband, Clyde.
She is survived by her son, Wayne Johnson; two daughters, Susan Mullins and her husband Rex, and Kathryn Carmack and her husband Hal. She has three grandchildren, Wesley Johnson, Joshua Fuller and Amanda Bradley Lett; three great-grandsons, Logan Lett, Lofton Fuller and Landon Lett; and two great-granddaughters, Nora Claire and Harper Elam.
The family will receive friends from 4-5:00 pm on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, 117. E. Charlemont Ave. in downtown Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 5:00 pm with Chaplain Michael Driver officiating.
The graveside service will be held at 11:00 am Sunday, August 1, 2021 at Holston View Cemetery in Weber City, VA.
A special thank you to the Smoky Mountain Hospice angels that so diligently cared for Ms. Eva, and to her loving sitters, Sharron Curtis and Mary Schmidt.
