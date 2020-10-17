Eva Jeneen Moore, 69, of Kingsport, passed away early Tuesday, October 13, 2020, due to health complications. She was born in Kingsport, was a graduate of Sullivan High School, and then attended East Tennessee State University. Jeneen was an employee of Crown Builders, in sales, for a number of years.
She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Alma Shaffer.
Jeneen is survived by her mother, Daisy Blankenship Bowser and H.C.; sister, Lori Epperson; aunt, Daphne Conkin; uncle, Marlon Dale Shaffer; niece, Leah Epperson; and several other nieces and nephews.
A private family graveside services was conducted on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Pactolus Cemetery