KINGSPORT - Eva Inez Duncan, 94, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at her residence at Preston Place II in Kingsport, TN. Born and raised in Washington County, Virginia, she worked at S. E. Massengill pharmaceutical company prior to moving to Washington DC with the love of her life Raymond Duncan. Eventually, they came to Kingsport in 1955. There she was a long-time, well loved, member of Bethel Presbyterian Church, where she was active in many areas, especially womens’ circle groups. A beloved wife, mother and friend, she was adored and respected by those she encountered across many areas of community and neighborhood life in Kingsport.
Mrs. Duncan was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond J. Duncan; her parents, Ernest McCroskey and Nellie Griffith McCroskey; sister and brother-in-law, Ellen Juanita and Eddie Warren; son-in-law, Phillip Leonard; brothers-in-law, Donald Dykes and Dana Gobble; and sisters-in-law, Ruby (Fletcher) Holmes, Levonda McDaniel, and Vivian (Jack) Lee.
She is survived by daughter, Donna Leonard; son, and daughter-in-law, Randy and Angela Duncan; grandson, Brandon Leonard; granddaughters, Stephanie Duncan and Lauren Duncan; sisters, June Dykes and Gretchen McCroskey; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Monday, July 31, 2023, at Bethel Presbyterian Church in Kingsport from 10:45 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The service will follow at 11:30. Burial will follow at Forest Hills Cemetery in Abingdon.
Flowers are welcome, as are memorial contributions to Bethel Presbyterian Church at 1593 Warpath Dr., Kingsport, TN 37664.
The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to the staff of Preston Place Suites and Preston Place II for the excellent care and love shown to our Mother over the last five years.