KINGSPORT - Eva Inez Duncan, 94, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at her residence at Preston Place II in Kingsport, TN. Born and raised in Washington County, Virginia, she worked at S. E. Massengill pharmaceutical company prior to moving to Washington DC with the love of her life Raymond Duncan. Eventually, they came to Kingsport in 1955. There she was a long-time, well loved, member of Bethel Presbyterian Church, where she was active in many areas, especially womens’ circle groups. A beloved wife, mother and friend, she was adored and respected by those she encountered across many areas of community and neighborhood life in Kingsport.

Mrs. Duncan was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond J. Duncan; her parents, Ernest McCroskey and Nellie Griffith McCroskey; sister and brother-in-law, Ellen Juanita and Eddie Warren; son-in-law, Phillip Leonard; brothers-in-law, Donald Dykes and Dana Gobble; and sisters-in-law, Ruby (Fletcher) Holmes, Levonda McDaniel, and Vivian (Jack) Lee.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you