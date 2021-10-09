NEWPORT, TN - Eva Harkleroad Phillips, 70, of Newport, TN departed this life on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at Newport Medical, Cocke County, TN.
She graduated from Kingsport School of Practical Nursing in 1975, and devoted most of her life helping others, especially the less fortunate.
Eva was of the Christin faith.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Maurice Jack Phillips; father, William D. Harkleroad; mother, Evelyn Rhea Harkleroad.
Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Katie Parsons; half-brothers, Jerry and Gale Harkleroad; half-sister, Sylvia Martin; special cousin, Patricia Quillen.
The Entombment Service will be conducted Monday, October 11, 2021, at 2:00 pm in the Chapel Mausoleum at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Stan Leonard will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.
To share memories and condolences with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com
The care of Eva Harkleroad Phillips and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.