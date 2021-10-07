NEWPORT, TN - Eva Harkleroad Phillips, 70. Of Newport, TN departed this life on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at Newport Medical, Cocke County, TN.
Arrangements will be announced by Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.
