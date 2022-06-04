CHURCH HILL- Eva Faye Housewright, 71, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Holston Valley Hospital with her family by her side.
Faye was a lifelong resident of Church Hill and was a member of Bradshaw Chapel Church. She loved to quilt and sew, enjoyed reading, and Faye loved animals. Faye was a wonderful loving wife and mother, who loved her family more than anything.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Hobert Cecil and Martha Kate Henry Bruner; and one brother, Michael Bruner.
She is survived by her loving husband Billy Housewright; sons, Brandon Scot (Lyndsey), and Travis Caine (Melissa); sisters, Patricia Barrett, and Beverly Taylor; special friend, Debra Lucas, as well as several nieces and nephews, and many dear friends.
A graveside service will be held at 12:00 PM on Monday, June 6, 2022, at Church Hill Memory Gardens with Pastor Ed McLain officiating. Pallbearers will be friends and family. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home by 11:30 AM to go in procession.
In lieu of flowers, Faye would like donations to be made to the Second Harvest Food Bank of NE Tennessee. 1020 Jericho Dr, Kingsport TN 37663.
Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill is honored to serve the Housewright family