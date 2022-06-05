CHURCH HILL- Eva Faye Housewright, 71, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Holston Valley Hospital with her family by her side.
A graveside service will be held at 12:00 PM on Monday, June 6, 2022, at Church Hill Memory Gardens with Pastor Ed McLain officiating. Pallbearers will be friends and family. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home by 11:30 AM to go in procession.
In lieu of flowers, Faye would like donations to be made to the Second Harvest Food Bank of NE Tennessee. 1020 Jericho Dr, Kingsport TN 37663.
Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill is honored to serve the Housewright family