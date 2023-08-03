Eva Christine Pendergrass Aug 3, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT - Eva Christine Pendergrass, 85, of Kingsport, passed away Wednesday, August 2, 2023.She was born March 3, 1938, in Kingsport, to the late Walter and Alice Seymour McMurray.Eva was the Frontend Manager at Kmart for over twenty-five years.She attended Bloomingdale Baptist Church and Cedar Grove Missionary Baptist Church.In addition to her parents, Eva was preceded in death by her husband, Walter M. Pendergrass, Jr.; son, Alan Pendergrass; sister, Iva Arrington; brothers, Donald McMurray and Clarence McMurray.Those left to cherish Eva’s memory are her son, Mike Pendergrass; sisters-in-law, Rita Herndon and Pauline Davis; and several nieces, nephews and friends.The family will receive friends Sunday, August 6, 2023, from 4:00-5:00 pm in the funeral home chapel. A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 5:00 pm.Graveside Service will be conducted Monday, August 7, 2023, at 11:00 am at Oak Hill Memorial Park.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The American Cancer Society.The family extends their sincere gratitude to the staffs at Sycamore Shoals Hospital, Holston Valley Medical Center and Signature Health Care, Elizabethton for their compassionate care of Eva.To share memories and condolences with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.comThe care of Eva Christine Pendergrass and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Featured Local Savings Latest News Sullivan Republican, Democrat parties respond to Trump arraignment Two long-time friends open hair salon together Endangered Young Adult alert released for missing Mount Carmel woman Giuseppe’s Italian Restaurant will close at the end of the year Kingsport restaurant celebrates three years in business Wise County Board of Supervisors back down from pay raise Local Events