WEBER CITY, VA - Eva Broadwater Roberson, 95 of Weber City, VA went to be with the Lord in the comfort of her home on Thursday, June 17, 2021.
Family will receive friends from 5-8 PM on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at Colonial Funeral Home. Funeral service will be in the funeral home chapel at 8:00 PM with Pastor Layton Bentley officiating. Music will be provided by Jack Troutman. Pallbearers will be family and friends. Honorary pallbearer will be Junior Kegley. Graveside services will be Friday, June 25, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Holston View Cemetery. Those wishing to attend the graveside are asked to meet at the funeral home at 10:30 AM to go in procession.
In Lieu of Flowers, contributions may be made to Nickeslville Ruritan, PO Box 487, Nickelsville, VA 24271.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to her caregivers.
