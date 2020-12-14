BOSTIC, NC - Eunice Margaret Melton Tunnell, 83, of Bostic, NC, formerly of Kingsport, TN, died Sunday, December 13, 2020 at Fairhaven Home of Bostic. Born in 1937 in Caroleen, NC, she was the daughter of the late Maude and Hatcher Melton and widow of the late E. Truman Tunnell. She was also preceded in death by sisters, Eris M. Yelton, Edith M. Hosler, Jeweline M. Perry and Selma M. Hamrick; a brother, Max Melton and several nieces and nephews.
Margaret grew up in Caroleen on the family farm. She graduated from Tri-High in 1955. She went to Gardner-Webb Junior College and transferred to Berea College in 1959. She graduated with a BA in English. She taught for thirty years at Robinson Junior High in Kingsport, TN. After retirement, Margaret was active in volunteer work at Shepard Center in Kingsport, Boy & Girls clubs, and Habitat for Humanity.
Margaret was nominated Teacher of the Year twice by the principal. She was a member of Alpha Delta Sorority. She also won volunteer of the year award from Habitat in 1995 and received the Kenner Award by the Civitan Club. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Kingsport, TN where she enjoyed singing in the adult choir.
Survivors include her brother Keith Melton and wife Ann, sisters, Grace Black and Anne Jones, and many nieces and nephews.
A private funeral service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 200 W. Church Circle, Kingsport, TN 37660, Habitat for Humanity, 750 E. Main Street, Kingsport, TN 37663, or Boys & Girls Club of Greater Kingsport, 1 Positive Place, Kingsport, TN 37660 or the organization of the donor’s choice. The Padgett & King Mortuary& Crematory, Forest City, NC is serving the family of Mrs. Tunnell. Online condolences may be made at www.padgettking.com.