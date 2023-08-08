KINGSPORT - Eunice H. Hall, age 97 of Kingsport, entered into eternity with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and was reunited with her soulmate, Ray Hall, on Sunday, August 6, 2023. Eunice was born on February 11, 1926, in Danville, VA to Leonard and Daisey Hearp. Eunice married Edwin Ray Hall and after 62 years of a beautiful life together, he preceded her in death on December 26, 2016.
Eunice loved gardening, cooking, walking and being outdoors. She enjoyed watching her son, Bobby, race cars, and she attended First Broad Street United Methodist Church for many, many years.
Eunice was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Edwin Ray Hall; daughter, Kelly Hall; great-granddaughter, Jada; three brothers; three sisters; and brother-in-law, Melvin Ryan. Left to cherish her memory are her son, Bobby Hall (Terry Davidson); daughter of her heart, Judi Carter Wood; grandson, Jonathan Pickering (Tiffany); great-grandchildren, Kaylee, and Bella; sisters, Lucy Burnette (AG), and Boots Ryan; special family friend, Kathy Wilson; many loving nieces, nephews, and other family members; and her precious fur baby, Sophie.
The family would like to give a special “Thank You” to Eunice’s caregivers: Michelle, Bridgett, Brenda, Sandy, and Willa.
The family will receive friends on Friday, August 11, 2023, from 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm at Carter Trent Funeral Home in Kingsport. A funeral service will follow at 1:30 pm with Reverend Mike Hearp officiating. A graveside service will follow at East Lawn Memorial Park at 3:00 pm, with family and friends serving as pallbearers.
Carter Trent Funeral Home Kingsport is serving the Hall family.