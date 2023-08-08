KINGSPORT - Eunice H. Hall, age 97 of Kingsport, entered into eternity with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and was reunited with her soulmate, Ray Hall, on Sunday, August 6, 2023. Eunice was born on February 11, 1926, in Danville, VA to Leonard and Daisey Hearp. Eunice married Edwin Ray Hall and after 62 years of a beautiful life together, he preceded her in death on December 26, 2016.

Eunice loved gardening, cooking, walking and being outdoors. She enjoyed watching her son, Bobby, race cars, and she attended First Broad Street United Methodist Church for many, many years.

