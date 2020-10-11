August 12, 1928 - October 10, 2020
DUFFIELD, VA - Eulice Elmer Rasnick age 92, of Duffield, VA passed away peacefully, Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Lee health and Rehab Nursing Home in Pennington Gap, VA. He was preceded in death by his wife Anna Lee Rasnick, his father and mother John F. and Lizzie Rasnic. Three sisters and brothers in law, Lois and Junior Bowen, Mildred and Robert Dishner, Marcella and Paul Evans, and brother, Billy Ray Rasnic.
He is survived by his sisters, Betty Jo Compton of Church Hill, TN, Nannie Jones (Glenn) of Middletown, MD, Janice Jones (Wayne) of Sophia, NC. Two brothers, Jay Rasnic, Dennis Rasnic (Gail) both of Duffield, VA. Sister-in-law Jean Rasnic, nephews, nieces and many friends.
Eulice was a Veteran of the Korean War and served in the armed forces from 1949 until 1965. It was during this time he accepted Christ as his Lord and Savior. After his service years he was an active farmer for many years. He enjoyed hunting with family and friends. Mr. Rasnick will not have a formal visitation but family and friends are welcome to drop by the Mullins-Sturgill Funeral Home between the hours of noon and 3:00 pm on Thursday, October 15, 2020. The graveside will be conducted at 4:00 pm in Lee Memorial Gardens with Military Rites by Virginia National Guard. The eulogy and committal service will follow with Brother Bryan Gunter officiating. To sign guest book and view obituary please visit www.sturgillfuneralhome.com. Mullins-Sturgill Funeral Home of Pennington Gap is in charge of the arrangements.