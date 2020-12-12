BIG STONE GAP, VA - Eula Shockley, age 96, passed away on Friday, December 11, 2020, at Nova Health Care in Weber City, VA. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe C. Shockley. She is survived by her sons, Ronnie Shockley, (Norma) of Bristol VA, and Terry Shockley (Vicki) of Beaufort, SC; three grandchildren, Toni Teaster (Chris) of Bristol, VA, Hope Yawn (Charles) of Nashville, TN, and Christina Reed of Birmingham, AL; four great-grandchildren, Morgan Dzuba, Evan Teaster, Scott Yawn and Joseph Yawn. The family would like to express a special thank you to the nursing staff and therapy staff of Nova Health & Rehab Center in Weber City, VA for the love, care and attention to her needs during her time there. Mrs. Shockley and her family are in care of Holding Funeral Home, Big Stone Gap, VA. No services are planned at this time due to the COVID-l9 restrictions. She will be interred in Powell Valley Memorial Gardens. A memorial service will be announced at a later time. Holding Funeral Home of Big Stone Gap, VA is honored to be serving the family of Eula Shockley.