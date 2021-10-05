JONESVILLE, VA - Eula Maude Munsey, 104, was born August 7, 1917 and passed away on October 4, 2021.
She was a daughter of the late William and Molly Ellen Wilder. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Roscoe Musney, one son, Donald Munsey, daughter-in-law, Elizabeth Musey, one granddaughter, Sandra Munsey, two sons-in-law, Jared Kinsler and Charles "C.W." Baker, one brother, Olin Wilder and one sister, Euna Burchett.
Eula was a lifelong farmer in the Wallens Creek Community of Lee County. She was a member of Galilee Christian Church.
She is survived by one son, William "Bill" Munsey and wife Phyllis, of Jonesville; one daughter, Eunice Baker, of Kyles Ford, TN; five grandchildren, Michael "Jared" Kinsler, Ric Munsey, Ben Munsey, Robin Robbins and Steve Munsey; six great-grandchildren, Logan, Camaron, Ross, Mason, Leann and Allison; and a host of extended relatives and friends.
A graveside service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 10, in the Marshall Cemetery on Lower Wallens Creek Road in Jonesville with Tracy McPherson officiating. Those who wish to travel in procession are asked to meet at Robinette Funeral Home by 2:00 p.m. on Sunday.
Online condolences may be sent by visiting, www.RobinetteFuneralHomes.com. Robinette Funeral Home of Jonesville is serving the Munsey family.